Lucky residents living in Silk Mill Way, Cookridge, have scooped up to £6,000. The LS16 6FL postcode is one the 20 daily prize winners across the UK today. Residents who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws. Last year, hundreds of lucky neighbours in Moortown won £3.2million between them in a huge People’s Postcode Lottery win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1billion to date for charities and organisations.