People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Otley residents 'over the moon' as they scoop more than £405k each
Neighbours in Otley, West Yorkshire, have each won £405,462 after playing People’s Postcode Lottery.
The pair each won the lion’s share of a £1 million prize after their postcode, LS21 1SW, was announced as the winner of the lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize today (Saturday, September 7).
One winner called their massive win “life changing” and announced plans to celebrate by spending a night at The Ritz, a five-star luxury hotel in London.
The winner added: “We’ll go out for a meal this weekend and then plan what we’re going to do. It just changes everything. I’m over the moon!”
There was also plenty to celebrate for 435 players in the wider postcode area, LS21 1, who bagged cash wins ranging from £393 to £1,572, depending on how many tickets they played with.
Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “I hope the two winners are having big celebrations tonight for their massive wins. I’m wishing them a huge heartfelt congratulations.
“It’s brilliant that hundreds of their neighbours have also picked up a prize.”
He added: “And thanks to their Millionaire Street win, it means local charities in the area have also benefited.”
Leeds Women’s Aid has been awarded £100,000 in funding from Postcode Community Trust.
Founded in 1972, the organisation strives to support and empower women and children to rebuild their lives, helping them to live free from domestic abuse and fear.
The charity is the largest women’s charity in Leeds and was recognised as being the first women’s refuge outside of London.
Samantha Lightfoot, fundraising and marketing director of Leeds Women’s Aid said: "We believe all women and children deserve freedom and support.
“Almost every woman who comes to our refuge has one or more children. Families arrive vulnerable and scared and, in some cases, have very few possessions."
The funding received will support various Leeds Women’s Aid projects, including the charity’s brand-new children and young people’s hub at its emergency refuge accommodation. The hub will create a sanctuary for young people to relax, play and socialise, helping their recovery from abuse.
Samantha added: “At any one time, we have up to 100 children in our refuges, so to be able to create a dedicated space for them to access support is a much-needed resource – the funding received today takes us that step closer to achieving this goal, and we can’t thank the players of People’s Postcode Lottery enough.”
Leeds Women’s Aid also provides a 24-hour helpline, online chat, legal advocacy, discreet drop-ins, and a healthy relationship programme.
Samantha said: "Our dedicated team help over 4,000 vulnerable women and children a year, and our latest impact report found that 100% of women felt believed and supported by Leeds Women’s Aid which, is testament to our life changing work as a charity.”
Other local organisations who have been awarded £70,000 including Otley Action for Older People and The Courthouse Project by Postcode Community Trust.
