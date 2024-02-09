Leeds news you can trust since 1890
People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Farsley street wins daily jackpot with £1,000 per ticket

A lucky Leeds street has won a lottery jackpot today (Friday February 9).
By Abbey Maclure
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:42 GMT
Players living in Springback Road, Farsley, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS28 5LU postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Lucky residents living in Springbank Road, Farsley, have won the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo by Google)Lucky residents living in Springbank Road, Farsley, have won the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo by Google)
The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

