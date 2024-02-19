Leeds news you can trust since 1890
People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Burley street wins daily jackpot prize with £1k per ticket

A lucky Leeds street has won a lottery jackpot today (Monday February 19).
Players living in Thornville Road, Burley, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS6 1JY postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Lucky players living in Thornville Road, Burley, have scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize (Photo by Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

