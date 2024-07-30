People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Lucky Alwoodley street wins daily jackpot with £1,000 per ticket

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:30 BST
A lucky Leeds street has won a lottery jackpot today (Tuesday July 30).

Players living in Wigton Park Close, Alwoodley, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS17 8UH postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Lucky residents living in Alwoodley have won the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo: Google)
Lucky residents living in Alwoodley have won the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo: Google)

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

