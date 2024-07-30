Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lucky Leeds street has won a lottery jackpot today (Tuesday July 30).

Players living in Wigton Park Close, Alwoodley, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode is named as daily prize winners in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS17 8UH postcode is one of 20 daily winners across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucky residents living in Alwoodley have won the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo: Google) | Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winning cash will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.