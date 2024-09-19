Pawfect pictures! Emmerdale Star Zoë Henry’s dog Gerry poses as she graduates from Dog School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zoë Henry, best known for playing Emmerdale vet Rhona Goskirk, posed for ‘pawfect’ pictures with her dog Gerry, as they graduated from Dog School at Dogs Trust Leeds.

With a dog already at home, Zoë brought her new six-month-old Cockapoo pup Gerry to Dogs Trust Leeds to socialise with other dogs, learn new skills and training to help her settle into the family home.

Speaking about the Dog School, Zoë said: “I’ve been a massive supporter of Dogs Trust for many years, and I wondered if there were any classes; when I saw there were, I called up and booked in straight away.

“What’s been really interesting is that I’ve picked up tips not just for the puppy, but also for the dog we have at home, which I wasn’t expecting!”

Zoë Henry and her dog, Gerry.

Zoë and her husband and fellow Emmerdale soap star Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle in the soap, have two dogs at home, Ronald a four-year-old cockapoo and Gerry, a six-month-old cockapoo.

Following Gerry’s graduation from Dog School, Zoë praised the team at Dogs Trust Leeds, saying: “The team were really welcoming and helpful, they’ve shared so much information and it’s been brilliant to take part.”

Sarah Kearsley, Senior Coach at Dog School Leeds said: "We're so proud of Gerry, Zoë and the other graduates for completing their journey with us at Dog School. It's fantastic to see strong bonds forming as both pup and owner learn and grow together.

“Our goal at Dog School is to equip owners with the tools and confidence to help their dogs thrive in everyday life. Gerry and the other four-legged graduates are perfect examples of what can be achieved through patience, practice, and positive training."

Dogs Trust believe that every dog has the potential to be perfect, which is why it offers a nationwide Dog School training programme. Known for engaging and interactive sessions, Dogs Trust offers group classes and 1-2-1 training at two locations across Leeds, as well as online. The four-week courses cover popular topics such as recall, walking on a lead, mouthing/chewing, reactivity, and toilet training. Dog School is the perfect place for both puppies and older dogs to learn and grow.