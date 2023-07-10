Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Pasta Evangelists: Popular Italian delivery service launches in Leeds

Pasta Evangelists has announced it is now feeding Leeds, with deliveries now available via Deliveroo, UberEats and JustEat.
By Nick Frame
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST

Since its inception in East London, the fresh-pasta experts now have 40 sites across the UK. The company prides itself on serving restaurant-quality dishes delivered to the door in as little as 15 minutes. They deliver over 50,000 pasta boxes each month.

From ‘carbonara of dreams’ to truffle mac and cheese to beef shin and barolo ragù, Pasta Evangelists’ Leeds takeaway service will boast the brands’ full range of cult best-sellers, as well as an exclusive range of chefs specials.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Specials include the likes of chicken cacciatore and salmon carbonara, alongside a bespoke Italian lager, focaccia, burrata salads, charcuterie, Italian cakes and Remeo gelato.

The popular pasta delivery service is now available in Leeds. (pic by Pasta Evangelists / Getty Images)The popular pasta delivery service is now available in Leeds. (pic by Pasta Evangelists / Getty Images)
The popular pasta delivery service is now available in Leeds. (pic by Pasta Evangelists / Getty Images)

Other big sellers include wild boar ragù from Tuscany, and lobster, crab and prawn tortellini.

New customers can now enjoy 25 per cent off their first Deliveroo order, for a limited time only.

Related topics:DeliverooLeeds