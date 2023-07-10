Since its inception in East London, the fresh-pasta experts now have 40 sites across the UK. The company prides itself on serving restaurant-quality dishes delivered to the door in as little as 15 minutes. They deliver over 50,000 pasta boxes each month.

From ‘carbonara of dreams’ to truffle mac and cheese to beef shin and barolo ragù, Pasta Evangelists’ Leeds takeaway service will boast the brands’ full range of cult best-sellers, as well as an exclusive range of chefs specials.

Specials include the likes of chicken cacciatore and salmon carbonara, alongside a bespoke Italian lager, focaccia, burrata salads, charcuterie, Italian cakes and Remeo gelato.

The popular pasta delivery service is now available in Leeds. (pic by Pasta Evangelists / Getty Images)

Other big sellers include wild boar ragù from Tuscany, and lobster, crab and prawn tortellini.