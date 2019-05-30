Passengers at Leeds train station are set to face disruption for the rest of the day after a morning of commuter chaos

Have your say

A 'trespass incident' that began at around 7.15am this morning and shut the entire station and blocked all lines is continuing to cause delays for commuters in Leeds.

Disruption is expected for the rest of the day at Leeds City Station but the station has re-opened, Metro Travel News said.

Disruption at Leeds train station.

Many Northern lines were impacted while commuters faced hours of waiting and delays due to the closure of the station.

A man was safely removed from harms way, British Transport Police said.

-> For the latest update on this story follow our live blog

The incident was resolved at around 9.48am this morning while passengers were stuck on trains and on the concourse of the station.

British Transport Police West Yorkshire tweeted: "Leeds station update: A man has now been safely removed from harms way. We are now working with @networkrail to resume train services as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience this morning whilst we worked. Hoping to get people moving again shortly."

Staff working at the station were praised by commuters who took to social media to thank them.

Cai Johnson said: "Has to be said, staff at Leeds train station doing a brilliant job considering the circumstances."

Another user, S Gale, said: "Seen some really lovely/understanding comments regarding the events at Leeds Train Station this morning. Proud to be part of such a wonderful city."

Commuters stuck on carriages on the network also used Twitter to try and keep up to date with the latest developments.

One user - sallytwoshoes - said: "Happy to report that the majority of our carriage were patient and sympathetic."

Road transport replacement services were arranged by Northern Rail for routes from Shipley and Bradford towards Leeds.

Passengers travelling between Leeds and Wakefield and Leeds and Huddersfield are able to use train tickets on Aviva buses, Northern Rail confirmed in a statement.

Commuters delayed by 15 minutes or more could claim compensation.

SO Andy Hobson, from West Yorkshire Police, tweeted to thank the emergency services involved.

He said: "Great work by colleagues at @BTPWestYorks to remove a male from harms way at #Leeds Station.

"Rest assured all the relevant support will be provided to him.#ItsOkNotToBeOk | #mentalhealthmatters"