Parking not available on Soldiers Field tomorrow at Roundhay Park bonfire
Public car parking will not be available tomorrow on Soldiers Field for those attending the Roundhay Park bonfire.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 3:08 pm
Council chiefs say the decision has been made due to heavy rainfall which has made the surface unsuitable for vehicles.
A spokesman for Leeds City Council said: "Please note car parking is generally very limited around Roundhay Park for the bonfire with selected road closures also in place. We ask therefore that people plan their travel appropriately."