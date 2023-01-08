The city council says it will introduce the charges at Golden Acre Park in Bramhope, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam.

Visitors at 24 other public spaces around Leeds will also be told to pay for using their cars. Details of the plan, which could be signed off in February as part of the council’s new budget, have now been outlined.

But the move to introduce the parking levy at the public parks, which have traditionally been free in the past, has angered many.

Readers say it will put people off, or force them into side streets to avoid charges at the city's beauty spots.

Some say they will no longer visit the popular spots and say it will unfairly squeeze families’ budgets further.

Angela Sykes took to Facebook and said: “Its appalling. Leeds council has always said what a green city we are with lots of parks.

"Let people enjoy these free. Families are struggling. The park was always a free place to take your children. Children need free parks to exercise and have family fun.”

Paul Thurlow added: “I often go running or walk my dogs at both Roundhay and Temple Newsam. I won’t be going once these charges are introduced it’s as simple as that.”

Kirkstall Abbey is one site that will be see parking charges.

Meanwhile, other have said it will have a knock-on effect, and lead to visitors seeking out free roadside spaces near the parks.

Damien Barron said: “I can see massive uproar now from local communities as the car parks will be empty and the streets around full.

Graham Dibb then said: “Brilliant idea Leeds City Council, more cars abandoned on blind bends.”

Janet Simpson commented: “Better get painting yellow lines on all the roads around them then. The streets will be carnage.”

While some say they will stop visiting parks such as Roundhay (pictured), others accept the council needs raise revenue.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting on Thursday, a senior council officer said the scheme would be rolled out gradually over the course of the next year, and the proposal is 40 pence per hour. However, there are some who have pointed to the financial crisis engulfing local councils, and suggest the charges will not break the bank for most.

Kath Owen defended the decision on Facebook and said: “After 12 years of government cuts, I would rather Leeds City Council raise this revenue than close our leisure centres.”

John Philip added: “If we think this is stopping people being active and healthy, it ain't! They happily pay five pounds for two hours in Leeds centre to trawl around shops and eat junk food and the same amount for ice creams at said park. Local councils are crippled by underfunding, how else are they going to make the money?”

The council insists the charges will be enforced, despite admitting at the end of last year it was grappling with a parking warden shortage. The system is also likely to be cashless, with drivers asked to pay through a phone app, which some have suggested will cause problems for those who are not tech savvy.

