Outpouring of love for Leeds pub compared to 'bad night in Benidorm' by resident opposed to extended hours
Praise has been heaped on Leeds pub The Woodman after it was compared to a “bad night in Benidorm” by a resident.
A resident said they could not sleep due to the “boom boom” of loud music at the pub in a letter opposing the extending of their alcohol serving and opening hours.
Read More
The letter was addressed to Leeds City Council licencing chiefs and also referenced “loud music, screaming voices and abusive language and behaviour”.
Most Popular
-
1
Resident claims Leeds pub music is 'like a bad night in Benidorm’ amid plans to extend opening hours
-
2
Bus services refuse to go through parts of east Leeds due to ‘antisocial behaviour and vandalism’
-
3
17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds
-
4
Couple attacked over city-centre cigarette request, Leeds Crown Court told
-
5
Aberford Road crash leaves man with injuries believed to be 'potentially life-changing'
However, many have taken to social media to voice their love for the pub, which is located on Selby Road.
Here are some of the glowing endorsements of The Woodman posted on social media:
Karen Davis Green said: “Great pub, staff, DJ, and everyone gets on with each other like a community pub should and also look out for each other. Love it.”
Andrea Collinson said: “Great community pub! Well done to the hardworking ladies who run it. I live nearby and have never heard of any issues relating to anti-social behaviour.”
Sarah Walker said: “I love going here on a weekend, it’s a fantastic atmosphere, everyone's very friendly, fantastic DJs and the landladies make you welcome all the time, best place to be if you ask me. Well done ladies.”
Also in news: Whitelock's unveils plans for Meanwood pub East of Arcadia including new name and pizza kitchen
Gaynor McCulloch said: “Fantastic pub, staff are lovely and friendly, love going there.”
Nick Pye said: “Very strange to compare to a night in Benidorm, it’s turned into most certainly the best place in the area and and the staff are friendly and welcoming, so are all the punters, never had a bad experience or heard about any.”