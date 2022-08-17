Outpouring of love for Leeds pub compared to 'bad night in Benidorm' by resident opposed to extended hours

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident said they could not sleep due to the “boom boom” of loud music at the pub in a letter opposing the extending of their alcohol serving and opening hours.

The letter was addressed to Leeds City Council licencing chiefs and also referenced “loud music, screaming voices and abusive language and behaviour”.

Many have defended the pub, which is located on Selby Road. Image: Google Street View

However, many have taken to social media to voice their love for the pub, which is located on Selby Road.

Here are some of the glowing endorsements of The Woodman posted on social media:

Karen Davis Green said: “Great pub, staff, DJ, and everyone gets on with each other like a community pub should and also look out for each other. Love it.”

Andrea Collinson said: “Great community pub! Well done to the hardworking ladies who run it. I live nearby and have never heard of any issues relating to anti-social behaviour.”

Sarah Walker said: “I love going here on a weekend, it’s a fantastic atmosphere, everyone's very friendly, fantastic DJs and the landladies make you welcome all the time, best place to be if you ask me. Well done ladies.”

Gaynor McCulloch said: “Fantastic pub, staff are lovely and friendly, love going there.”