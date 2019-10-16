Opening soon: The secret Leeds restaurant serving beans on toast as a dessert
It's the Leeds dining experience which pops up behind a secret door door, known only to the most fanatical of foodies.
The Blackmoor Dining Room opens this week hidden away from the bustle of the city centre.
With breathtaking views of the rolling Yorkshire scenery and a minimal menu featuring the finest, locally sourced ingredients, the experience pops up behind a secret door at Moor Allerton Golf Club in Leeds.
The brains behind the beans on toast pudding is innovative chef James Dempsey, shot to fame in 2016, when he brought the British Burrito to the masses.
His creation of the Yorkshire pudding wrap filled with roast beef became a viral sensation and has since been replicated across the county and further.
James said: “I just love working with simple dishes, great ingredients then putting my own special twist on them and transforming them into an experience. That’s exactly the thinking behind the menu at Blackmoor Dining Room, which will change monthly.
“The British Burrito still gets tongues wagging and I hope that my sweet beans on toast will prove as popular….tomato ketchup is optional! The dish has been inspired by a chef who I really admire, Ben Churchill, but to my knowledge it’s the first time that it’s been available on a restaurant’s menu for any length of time. I just can’t wait to see the reaction.
"It took a couple of attempts to get the texture of the egg right but using the panna cotta means it’s the same consistency as a real fried egg. It messes with your mind a bit!”
James added: “We pride ourselves on quality at the Blackmoor Dining Room. We’re not just a promise on a menu. We deliver on presentation, quality and most importantly, taste. Whilst the evolving restaurant scene is right now all about fads and fashion, we’re proud to deliver on the basics well, but with a twist that you’ll never forget.”
The Blackmoor Dining Room opens on Thursday, October 17. Prices start from £7 for a starter and £12 for a main course.
For latest offers and more follow the Blackmoor Dining Room on Instagram @blackmoordiningroom to keep up to date with weekly opening times and experience this fusion of old and new.