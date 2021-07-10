One-of-a-kind tent vending machine launches in Leeds

Alexander Terry from Decathlon with the tent vending machine.

Due to a surge in interest for staycations and festivals, shoppers have been swarming to Decathlon to pick up the perfect tent for their trips, leading the outdoors and sports retailer to create the bespoke vending machine to help keep up with demand.

The eye-catching vending machine will be set up within the main atrium of Trinity Leeds until Sunday July 11, with the chance to enter a prize draw to win up to £100 worth of Decathlon camping accessories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Allen, outdoor sports leader, at Decathlon UK, said: “We’ve seen a big rise in demand for tents, with demand for all camping products up over 500% compared to 2020, in the run-up to festival season and as many people start planning their summer staycations.

“We’ve created a one-of-a-kind vending machine, which we believe is a world first, to help make camping as accessible as possible, so it is a little bit easier for shoppers to grab a tent on the go.”

David Maddison, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “This unique, bespoke vending machine will be an eye-catching addition to Trinity Leeds. We’re trialling it this weekend so make sure you don’t miss out.”

The bespoke tent vending machine will dispense the Quechua 2 Seconds Easy Tent, part of Decathlon’s EcoDesign range and featuring a new innovative assembly system so it can be pitched up in seconds, priced at £99.99.

Decathlon opened a flagship 3,000m2 store at Trinity Leeds last year, taking over the former BHS unit on Boar Lane. The store offers a wide range of products and services including bike, ski and racket servicing, selling sports equipment, clothing and accessories for more than 70 sports.

For more information, visit: www.decathlon.co.uk******************