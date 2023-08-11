A lucky woman won a picturesque farmhouse near Leeds worth almost £2m, along with £100k in cash on her birthday.

Mum-of-two Eliza Yahioglu, 56, who lives in London but has always wanted a home close to where she grew up in Yorkshire, bagged the Omaze prize after entering the competition for £25.

The beautifully renovated 17th century hillside farmhouse is nestled in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Harrogate and comes mortgage free with stamp duty and legal fees covered. Eliza is now free to live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

If she decides to rent it out, estate agents estimate that the property could achieve an annual rental value of almost £50,000.

The draw raised £1,950,000 for Blood Cancer UK.

In November, Eliza will celebrate 30 years of marriage to her husband Gokhan. The couple have lived in the capital for nearly 40 years since meeting at Brunel University in the 1980s.

Eliza has been working in the financial sector for more than 30 years, while Gokhan is the co-founder of a biotech company that specialises in cancer research.

When Omaze knocked at her door to tell her she had scooped the top prize - the team discovered she was on holiday in Luxembourg celebrating her birthday, which was that very same day.

Thankfully, her son Carl was at home, who video called her to share the good news. After finding out she had won, Eliza joked that her husband was “going to struggle to top this for my birthday next year”.

She said: “We were out having drinks with friends when the doorbell app on my husband’s phone buzzed - I actually moaned at him for picking up the phone and being anti-social.

"I'm glad he did as we all immediately recognised the face smiling back at us as Jo the Omaze presenter from the TV ads - that’s when we thought we might have won something - either that or someone was pulling a very elaborate hoax."

She added: “We were in a bar at the time, which was the perfect place to start celebrating, we got a bottle of fizz in straight away. When we went to bed we still weren't convinced it was real, we expected to wake up realising it had all been a dream."

The family already has plans to host Christmas at the impressive property.

Here are some of the best pictures of the house -

1 . Yorkshire house draw Eliza will enjoy the tranquil countryside setting the property provides - with breathtaking views across the neighbouring valley, as well as the surrounding five acres of manicured grounds and gardens. Photo: Omaze Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire house draw The main house has been renovated and finished in a tasteful, contemporary style, whilst still maintaining its historical character. The result is a harmonious blend of original period features, flawlessly combined with modern luxuries and conveniences. The charming period stone farmhouse also comes with a guest cottage, meaning the property has 4-bedrooms in total. Photo: Omaze Photo Sales

3 . Yorkshire house draw The property is also a haven for gardening enthusiasts. A raised terrace has steps leading down to the south facing mature gardens that are bordered by manicured hedges and layer beds. These give way to a yew parterre with gravel path leading to the lower lawn which extends around the perimeter of the gardens, connecting opposing paddocks and framing either side of the property, creating a natural sense of privacy. Photo: Omaze Photo Sales

4 . Yorkshire house draw Eliza can enjoy preparing meals for family and friends in the beautiful kitchen and dining space, complete with Aga cooker - which leads into a spacious garden room that allows an abundance of natural light to pour in during the day and has a contemporary wood burning stove to snuggle up in front of on long winter nights. Photo: Omaze Photo Sales