Olympian Eilish McColgan has given her top tips ahead the Leeds Abbey Dash next month.

The Leeds city centre 10k race will be taking place on Sunday, October 24.

It raises money for Age UK, a charity which supporters older people in need.

Scottish athleteEilish McColgan has offered runners some key preparation advice ahead of the race.

The British 5,000m record holder, who has just taken part in her third Olympics at Tokyo, is a huge fan of the Dash having broken a course record for the event in 2017 and won the women’s race.

Eilish said: "The Leeds Abbey Dash is always such a brilliant event.

"Bringing together some of the top athletes in the UK, alongside runners raising valuable funds for charity.

"There is always such a great buzz around the city"

Eilish McColgan's advice for Leeds Abbey Dash participants

1. Get there early.

"It's always better to be there early on race day so that you can scout out the start line and of course the portaloos."

2. Warm Up.

"It's always important to get a good warm up in before you race. A small jog with some stretches is always key. "

3. Keep hydrated.

"Make sure you're hydrated and fuelled correctly the morning of your race! I always like to have a big bowl of porridge around three hours before I compete."

4. Pace your start.

"Sometimes it's easy to get carried away and set off fast but stick to your own game plan and run at your own pace".

5. Enjoy yourself

"The most important part of it all. Enjoy! "

Key information:

When: Sunday October 41, 2021

Where: Leeds city centre

Distance: 10k event for adults (ages 15+)

Registration fee: £24, or £22 for UK Athletics members (excluding processing fee)