Casting directors are on the hunt for women in Leeds to star in the second series of a hit reality show - alongside their unruly partners.

The first series of Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends, that aired on ITV2 last year, saw a group of men arrive in Greece for what they thought was a lads’ holiday.

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends is set to return for series two. | ITV2/Optomen/Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends

But it transpired that they had in fact been recruited by their girlfriends for the raucous reality series that attempts to fix the cracks in relationships.

With former Love Island star Olivia Attwood at the helm, the couples are put through their paces in order to get back on track.

This year, the show could see some local faces appear as part of the competition, as a casting call was put out to potential participants in Leeds.

The head of casting for the reality show said: “Badly behaved boyfriends of Britain beware, Olivia Attwood is back and casting for series two of Bad Boyfriends is now open.

“So, if you need Olivia’s help to turn those red flags green, apply now. And remember, if you do apply, don’t tell your boyfriend.”

Applications are now open via the casting website here.