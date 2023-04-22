Officers searching for families of Leeds man and Wakefield woman after their deaths
Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of people who have died recently.
Paul Keating, 59, of Clyde Approach, Leeds, passed away on April 15. Sonia Williamson, 41, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield, also died on April 17. So far, the coroner has been unable to find any known family ties to either of the deceased, and are urging people to step forward with information.
Anyone with details should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Court office on 01924 302180.