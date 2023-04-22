News you can trust since 1890
Officers searching for families of Leeds man and Wakefield woman after their deaths

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of people who have died recently.

By Nick Frame
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 11:55 BST

Paul Keating, 59, of Clyde Approach, Leeds, passed away on April 15. Sonia Williamson, 41, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield, also died on April 17. So far, the coroner has been unable to find any known family ties to either of the deceased, and are urging people to step forward with information.

Anyone with details should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Court office on 01924 302180.

Wakefield Coroner's Court (Google Maps)Wakefield Coroner's Court (Google Maps)
