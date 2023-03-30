Residents of Wyke Lane have protested today (Thursday), calling once again on Kirklees Council to reinstate the historic Oakenshaw Cross.

The Oakenshaw Cross is a Grade II listed monument which was erected in 1702 by a local aristocrat in memory of his wife and child who both died during childbirth. Since the cross was erected the monument has remained an integral part of Oakenshaw’s heritage and history

However, this much-loved historic monument was removed by the authorities a year ago today, on March 30, following multiple vehicle strikes which caused the historic monument to become ‘dangerous’ and ‘misaligned’.

Residents of Wyke Lane want the Oakenshaw Cross to be repaired and returned.

Now, over one year later and despite residents being told by the local authorities that the cross on Wyke Lane would be repaired and returned, residents are yet to see their beloved monument reinstated, leaving them ‘very annoyed’ and ‘concerned’.

To mark the removal of the Oakenshaw Cross the residents held their fourth protest today (Thursday), calling on Kirklees Council for more answers and to reinstate the cross back where it belongs.

Ian Ridley, organiser of the protest said: “People really, really care about the monument. It is part of our history and we want it back with the appropriate traffic control measures to make the road safe.

“It is important that we get it back and we will continue to protest, to make the council aware that we want our monument back and that we want answers.

Ian Ridley and Coun Andrew Pinnock.

“We had a great turnout this morning. A Lot of people have put themselves out today, especially with it being mid-week. I wish to thank them all, including the Spen Civic Society, for their support.”

As well as being well-attended by members of the local community the protest was also attended by Coun Andrew Pinnock and Coun John Lawson, councillors for the Cleckheaton ward.

Coun Pinnock, said: "The local residents have a great deal of interest in this, as you can tell by the number of people who have been here today.

“There is a very strong feeling that the cross should go back where it has been for 300 years.

Arthur with the Oakenshaw Cross 'get well soon' card.

“This monument is an unusual part of their history and is something not every community has got. We want it back.

“It is not in anybody's interest to have a historic monument not where it should be.

“However, one of the things that should happen before it is put back is a proper archaeological investigation of this site.”

The residents say that they were informed by Kirklees Council on January 31, this year that “no funding had been allocated for any restoration and reinstatement work”, with the cross remaining in secure storage.

However, Kirklees Council say that discussions are still ‘ongoing’ in regards to the reinstatement of the Oakenshaw Cross.

Colin Parr, Kirklees Council’s strategic director for environment and climate said: “Discussions are ongoing about a suitable site for safe reinstatement of the Oakenshaw Cross and potential funding sources for this work.