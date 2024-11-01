NS&I Premium Bonds November 2024 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 08:36 BST
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds November draw.

There are 173 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £50,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The high value premium bond winners for November have been announced.placeholder image
The high value premium bond winners for November have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds November draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the November draw:

  • 407AD332362 - £50,000
  • 563VH925000 - £25,000
  • 566WS317958 - £25,000
  • 278HA234621 - £25,000
  • 488DG808395 - £10,000
  • 541HV054966 - £10,000
  • 449EG336231 - £10,000
  • 576QL380146 - £10,000
  • 325PZ883921 - £10,000
  • 179CB812423 - £10,000
  • 324MG952641 - £10,000
  • 566RV965371 - £10,000
  • 165KC531930 - £10,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.

