NS&I Premium Bonds November 2024 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 173 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £50,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds November draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the November draw:
- 407AD332362 - £50,000
- 563VH925000 - £25,000
- 566WS317958 - £25,000
- 278HA234621 - £25,000
- 488DG808395 - £10,000
- 541HV054966 - £10,000
- 449EG336231 - £10,000
- 576QL380146 - £10,000
- 325PZ883921 - £10,000
- 179CB812423 - £10,000
- 324MG952641 - £10,000
- 566RV965371 - £10,000
- 165KC531930 - £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.