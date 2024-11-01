National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds November draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 173 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £50,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high value premium bond winners for November have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds November draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the November draw:

407AD332362 - £50,000

563VH925000 - £25,000

566WS317958 - £25,000

278HA234621 - £25,000

488DG808395 - £10,000

541HV054966 - £10,000

449EG336231 - £10,000

576QL380146 - £10,000

325PZ883921 - £10,000

179CB812423 - £10,000

324MG952641 - £10,000

566RV965371 - £10,000

165KC531930 - £10,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.