National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds May draw.

There are 183 high value winners in Leeds this month, with six lucky people taking home £25,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds May draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the May draw:

373XF936990 - £25,000

603TD566710 - £25,000

593XT943462 - £25,000

421EE518941 - £25,000

95ZY255983 - £25,000

10MF310416 - £25,000

453XK328028 - £10,000

574KV313841 - £10,000

16EE710557 - £10,000

548QA591721 - £10,000

573TK156480 - £10,000

139FT906974 - £10,000

535VG114937 - £10,000

597NW339261 - £5,000

303CB525190 - £5,000

92FX891851 - £5,000

501CF226604 - £5,000

413KV518938 - £5,000

559BM783956 - £5,000

293TB738101 - £5,000

354JP333317 - £5,000

370HA713279 - £5,000

595GY906454 - £5,000

20ZD579301 - £5,000

549LK732614 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.