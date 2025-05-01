NS&I Premium Bonds May 2025 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are 183 high value winners in Leeds this month, with six lucky people taking home £25,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds May draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the May draw:
- 373XF936990 - £25,000
- 603TD566710 - £25,000
- 593XT943462 - £25,000
- 421EE518941 - £25,000
- 95ZY255983 - £25,000
- 10MF310416 - £25,000
- 453XK328028 - £10,000
- 574KV313841 - £10,000
- 16EE710557 - £10,000
- 548QA591721 - £10,000
- 573TK156480 - £10,000
- 139FT906974 - £10,000
- 535VG114937 - £10,000
- 597NW339261 - £5,000
- 303CB525190 - £5,000
- 92FX891851 - £5,000
- 501CF226604 - £5,000
- 413KV518938 - £5,000
- 559BM783956 - £5,000
- 293TB738101 - £5,000
- 354JP333317 - £5,000
- 370HA713279 - £5,000
- 595GY906454 - £5,000
- 20ZD579301 - £5,000
- 549LK732614 - £5,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.