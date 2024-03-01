Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 183 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winners taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds March draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the March draw:

561WH531024 - £100,000

494AG940366 - £50,000

347WV668679 - £25,000

409GJ916737 – £25,000

483AQ781972 - £25,000

408SH379123 - £25,000

496LS895637 – £10,000

441DT435316 - £10,000

532CB644826 - £10,000

320RE387985 - £10,000

503JF594989 - £10,000

507AR913935 - £10,000

449NS110040 - £10,000

345QN613824 - £10,000