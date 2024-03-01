NS&I Premium Bonds March 2024 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 183 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winners taking home £100,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the March draw:
- 561WH531024 - £100,000
- 494AG940366 - £50,000
- 347WV668679 - £25,000
- 409GJ916737 – £25,000
- 483AQ781972 - £25,000
- 408SH379123 - £25,000
- 496LS895637 – £10,000
- 441DT435316 - £10,000
- 532CB644826 - £10,000
- 320RE387985 - £10,000
- 503JF594989 - £10,000
- 507AR913935 - £10,000
- 449NS110040 - £10,000
- 345QN613824 - £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.