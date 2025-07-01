NS&I Premium Bonds July 2025 draw: Winning numbers in Leeds as three lucky people take home £100,000
There are 167 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £100,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds July draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the July draw:
- 385DM471943 - £100,000
- 624EP443401 - £100,000
- 280WM329513 - £100,000
- 595JF331905 - £50,000
- 208FF731518 - £50,000
- 319LG925870 - £50,000
- 416SV251473 - £25,000
- 357QB433635 - £10,000
- 389QF502488 - £10,000
- 564CH463673 - £10,000
- 187MG418693 - £10,000
- 349LG739633 - £10,000
- 609RF097695 - £10,000
- 601DE209673 - £10,000
- 305VP681678 - £5,000
- 128KV844826 - £5,000
- 591HA943275 - £5,000
- 16KM103011 - £5,000
- 616BP141999 - £5,000
- 345TP834768 - £5,000
- 501WH776501 - £5,000
- 584CR674553 - £5,000
- 547LJ322218 - £5,000
- 477GW085640 - £5,000
- 500FD113795 - £5,000
- 590EJ616586 - £5,000
- 609VP224908 - £5,000
- 308FJ901297 - £5,000
- 415KG288750 - £5,000
- 362HH824714 - £5,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.
