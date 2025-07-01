NS&I Premium Bonds July 2025 draw: Winning numbers in Leeds as three lucky people take home £100,000

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:45 BST
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds July draw.

There are 167 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £100,000.

placeholder image


Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds July draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the July draw:

  • 385DM471943 - £100,000
  • 624EP443401 - £100,000
  • 280WM329513 - £100,000
  • 595JF331905 - £50,000
  • 208FF731518 - £50,000
  • 319LG925870 - £50,000
  • 416SV251473 - £25,000
  • 357QB433635 - £10,000
  • 389QF502488 - £10,000
  • 564CH463673 - £10,000
  • 187MG418693 - £10,000
  • 349LG739633 - £10,000
  • 609RF097695 - £10,000
  • 601DE209673 - £10,000
  • 305VP681678 - £5,000
  • 128KV844826 - £5,000
  • 591HA943275 - £5,000
  • 16KM103011 - £5,000
  • 616BP141999 - £5,000
  • 345TP834768 - £5,000
  • 501WH776501 - £5,000
  • 584CR674553 - £5,000
  • 547LJ322218 - £5,000
  • 477GW085640 - £5,000
  • 500FD113795 - £5,000
  • 590EJ616586 - £5,000
  • 609VP224908 - £5,000
  • 308FJ901297 - £5,000
  • 415KG288750 - £5,000
  • 362HH824714 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.

