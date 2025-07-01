National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds July draw.

There are 167 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds July draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the July draw:

385DM471943 - £100,000

624EP443401 - £100,000

280WM329513 - £100,000

595JF331905 - £50,000

208FF731518 - £50,000

319LG925870 - £50,000

416SV251473 - £25,000

357QB433635 - £10,000

389QF502488 - £10,000

564CH463673 - £10,000

187MG418693 - £10,000

349LG739633 - £10,000

609RF097695 - £10,000

601DE209673 - £10,000

305VP681678 - £5,000

128KV844826 - £5,000

591HA943275 - £5,000

16KM103011 - £5,000

616BP141999 - £5,000

345TP834768 - £5,000

501WH776501 - £5,000

584CR674553 - £5,000

547LJ322218 - £5,000

477GW085640 - £5,000

500FD113795 - £5,000

590EJ616586 - £5,000

609VP224908 - £5,000

308FJ901297 - £5,000

415KG288750 - £5,000

362HH824714 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.