National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds July draw.

There are 180 high value winners in Leeds this month, with two lucky people taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The high value premium bond winners for July have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds July draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the July draw:

561XF629608 - £100,000

432SX860952 - £100,000

395KW323106 - £50,000

528PN782335 - £50,000

166RA292371 - £10,000

327GG591851 - £10,000

537DA511890 - £10,000

92FY348092 - £10,000

548SN468007 - £10,000