NS&I Premium Bonds July 2024 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 1st Jul 2024, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds July draw.

There are 180 high value winners in Leeds this month, with two lucky people taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The high value premium bond winners for July have been announced.The high value premium bond winners for July have been announced.
The high value premium bond winners for July have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds July draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the July draw:

  • 561XF629608 - £100,000
  • 432SX860952 - £100,000
  • 395KW323106 - £50,000
  • 528PN782335 - £50,000
  • 166RA292371 - £10,000
  • 327GG591851 - £10,000
  • 537DA511890 - £10,000
  • 92FY348092 - £10,000
  • 548SN468007 - £10,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.