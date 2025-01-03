NS&I Premium Bonds January 2025 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 173 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £25,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds January draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the January draw:
- 508CX083774 - £25,000
- 590CR476123 - £25,000
- 200BX545793 - £25,000
- 299HN276605 - £10,000
- 147AP576672 - £10,000
- 125DJ304686 - £10,000
- 365MP490609 - £10,000
- 503GG215339 - £10,000
- 588RA829069 - £10,000
- 146QA889082 - £5,000
- 445JW978305 - £5,000
- 440PD036264 - £5,000
- 446LV140687 - £5,000
- 384FW814384 - £5,000
- 165YY762690 - £5,000
- 389ZQ912400 - £5,000
- 603NJ510245 - £5,000
- 538YZ048000 - £5,000
- 566PQ056654 - £5,000
- 578MT584217 - £5,000
- 479FK213429 - £5,000
- 442EF719092 - £5,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.
