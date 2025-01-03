Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds first draw of the new year.

There are 173 high value winners in Leeds this month, with three lucky people taking home £25,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds January draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the January draw:

508CX083774 - £25,000

590CR476123 - £25,000

200BX545793 - £25,000

299HN276605 - £10,000

147AP576672 - £10,000

125DJ304686 - £10,000

365MP490609 - £10,000

503GG215339 - £10,000

588RA829069 - £10,000

146QA889082 - £5,000

445JW978305 - £5,000

440PD036264 - £5,000

446LV140687 - £5,000

384FW814384 - £5,000

165YY762690 - £5,000

389ZQ912400 - £5,000

603NJ510245 - £5,000

538YZ048000 - £5,000

566PQ056654 - £5,000

578MT584217 - £5,000

479FK213429 - £5,000

442EF719092 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.