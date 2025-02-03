NS&I Premium Bonds February 2025 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:37 BST
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds February draw.

There are 178 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £50,000.

The high value premium bond winners for February have been announced.
The high value premium bond winners for February have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds February draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the February draw:

  • 459FW899490 - £50,000
  • 579JT731258 - £25,000
  • 334NQ831795 - £25,000
  • 437QG085553 - £10,000
  • 606KX705543 - £10,000
  • 166PT266363 - £10,000
  • 585JC051783 - £10,000
  • 274HF484313 - £10,000
  • 101TQ625245 - £10,000
  • 420QV823320 - £10,000
  • 400ZS086795 - £10,000
  • 127NX487602 - £10,000
  • 522KY962715 - £5,000
  • 238EV827050 - £5,000
  • 587RK955340 - £5,000
  • 608FK649417 - £5,000
  • 585MN532341 - £5,000
  • 442EV486101 - £5,000
  • 269XZ033468 - £5,000
  • 456DF504280 - £5,000
  • 497BZ335960 - £5,000
  • 604LZ956521 - £5,000
  • 455BR651915 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.

