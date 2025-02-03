NS&I Premium Bonds February 2025 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 178 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £50,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds February draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the February draw:
- 459FW899490 - £50,000
- 579JT731258 - £25,000
- 334NQ831795 - £25,000
- 437QG085553 - £10,000
- 606KX705543 - £10,000
- 166PT266363 - £10,000
- 585JC051783 - £10,000
- 274HF484313 - £10,000
- 101TQ625245 - £10,000
- 420QV823320 - £10,000
- 400ZS086795 - £10,000
- 127NX487602 - £10,000
- 522KY962715 - £5,000
- 238EV827050 - £5,000
- 587RK955340 - £5,000
- 608FK649417 - £5,000
- 585MN532341 - £5,000
- 442EV486101 - £5,000
- 269XZ033468 - £5,000
- 456DF504280 - £5,000
- 497BZ335960 - £5,000
- 604LZ956521 - £5,000
- 455BR651915 - £5,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.