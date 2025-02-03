National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds February draw.

There are 178 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £50,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds February draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the February draw:

459FW899490 - £50,000

579JT731258 - £25,000

334NQ831795 - £25,000

437QG085553 - £10,000

606KX705543 - £10,000

166PT266363 - £10,000

585JC051783 - £10,000

274HF484313 - £10,000

101TQ625245 - £10,000

420QV823320 - £10,000

400ZS086795 - £10,000

127NX487602 - £10,000

522KY962715 - £5,000

238EV827050 - £5,000

587RK955340 - £5,000

608FK649417 - £5,000

585MN532341 - £5,000

442EV486101 - £5,000

269XZ033468 - £5,000

456DF504280 - £5,000

497BZ335960 - £5,000

604LZ956521 - £5,000

455BR651915 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.