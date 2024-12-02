National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds December draw.

There are 166 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The high value premium bond winners for June have been announced. | gourmetphotography - stock.adobe

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds December draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the December draw:

94BZ298677 - £100,000

490MC686181 - £50,000

576LZ684678 - £50,000

333AT745015 - £25,000

464FQ756581 - £25,000

502RS630984 - £10,000

455CC111068 - £10,000

426MZ235298 - £10,000

234ZF328108 - £10,000

322ML941295 - £10,000

512CL157883 - £10,000

431BT469379 - £5,000

572FV688309 - £5,000

480JP523970 - £5,000

182CA904990 - £5,000

143HY590395 - £5,000

273HF104994 - £5,000

598NC361840 - £5,000

479VE971068 - £5,000

215AW367678 - £5,000

430TY281276 - £5,000

91HF955544 - £5,000

411ZJ664627 - £5,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.