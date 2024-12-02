NS&I Premium Bonds December 2024 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds
There are 166 high value winners in Leeds this month, with one lucky person taking home £100,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you have invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds December draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £5,000 or more in the December draw:
- 94BZ298677 - £100,000
- 490MC686181 - £50,000
- 576LZ684678 - £50,000
- 333AT745015 - £25,000
- 464FQ756581 - £25,000
- 502RS630984 - £10,000
- 455CC111068 - £10,000
- 426MZ235298 - £10,000
- 234ZF328108 - £10,000
- 322ML941295 - £10,000
- 512CL157883 - £10,000
- 431BT469379 - £5,000
- 572FV688309 - £5,000
- 480JP523970 - £5,000
- 182CA904990 - £5,000
- 143HY590395 - £5,000
- 273HF104994 - £5,000
- 598NC361840 - £5,000
- 479VE971068 - £5,000
- 215AW367678 - £5,000
- 430TY281276 - £5,000
- 91HF955544 - £5,000
- 411ZJ664627 - £5,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.
