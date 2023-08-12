Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NS&I Premium Bonds August 2023 draw: Winning bond numbers in Leeds

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds August draw.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 12th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

There are 162 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winner taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you’ve invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble. 

The August premium bonds numbers are in - and these are the winning numbers in Leeds. Picture by AFP via Getty ImagesThe August premium bonds numbers are in - and these are the winning numbers in Leeds. Picture by AFP via Getty Images
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month. The oldest number to win money in Leeds this month was bought in October 1997.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account. 

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds August draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the August draw:

  1. 493VG925885- £100,000

  2. 338BD137718- £50,000

  3. 258VA447657- £25,000

  4. 401CB366335- £25,000

  5. 492SG517847 - £25,000

  6. 151BZ946093- £10,000

  7. 124NH136983 - £10,000

  8. 327CS148262 - £10,000

  9. 431WN949988- £10,000

  10. 458FG618037- £10,000

Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.

