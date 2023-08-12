There are 162 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winner taking home £100,000.
Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you’ve invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.
The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month. The oldest number to win money in Leeds this month was bought in October 1997.
To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.
You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.
Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.
NS&I Premium Bonds August draw: Winning numbers in Leeds
Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the August draw:
493VG925885- £100,000
338BD137718- £50,000
258VA447657- £25,000
401CB366335- £25,000
492SG517847 - £25,000
151BZ946093- £10,000
124NH136983 - £10,000
327CS148262 - £10,000
431WN949988- £10,000
458FG618037- £10,000
Winning a Premium Bond prize won’t do you much good if you don’t know your number has been drawn. To check if you have won, visit the NS&I website.