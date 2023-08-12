National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has announced the winning numbers for its Premium Bonds August draw.

There are 162 winning numbers in Leeds this month, with one lucky winner taking home £100,000.

Premium Bonds is a lottery conducted by National Savings & Investments, where the bonds you’ve invested in gives you a unique number which gets entered into a monthly draw for a chance of winning cash prizes. The bonds do not give you interest, nor do you actually gamble.

The August premium bonds numbers are in - and these are the winning numbers in Leeds. Picture by AFP via Getty Images

The money sits dormant, potentially for years, with a chance of winning sums of money between £25 and £1,000,000 every month. The oldest number to win money in Leeds this month was bought in October 1997.

To enter into the Premium Bonds prize draw, you’ll first need to buy Premium Bonds. You can invest a minimum amount of £25 and a maximum amount of £50,000 in an account.

You can purchase a Premium Bond online on NS&I’s website. Alternatively, you can buy bonds by post by sending a completed application form with a valid cheque.

Premium Bonds uses a system called ERNIE and has been going since 1957. Your money is always safe in a bond, as it is backed by the UK Government’s treasury.

NS&I Premium Bonds August draw: Winning numbers in Leeds

Here are all the numbers who won £10,000 or more in the August draw:

493VG925885- £100,000 338BD137718- £50,000 258VA447657- £25,000 401CB366335- £25,000 492SG517847 - £25,000 151BZ946093- £10,000 124NH136983 - £10,000 327CS148262 - £10,000 431WN949988- £10,000 458FG618037- £10,000