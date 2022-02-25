'Now then guys': Viral sensation Danny Malin to present radio show in Leeds
Viral sensation Danny Malin of Rate My Takeaway fame has announced that he will present a radio show from Leeds.
Malin, who grew up in Barnsley, shot to fame after gaining a following on his YouTube channel, Rate My Takeaway.
The internet star uploads regular videos to the channel where he reviews local takeaways directly outside the building using a foldable table and chair.
Now, Danny has revealed he is set to be a radio presenter.
In a social media update on Thursday, Danny said: "Now then guys, heres something I’ve been waiting to announce!
"I’ll be presenting the Back on the Road Again show from 1pm-4pm every Tuesday on LDC!
"Plenty of exciting things coming up so make sure to tune in each week.
"Very excited!"
Many fans of Danny praised his new venture.
Mel Williams said: "That's awesome!
"Congratulations you will smash it."
Another added: "Amazing news."
