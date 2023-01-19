Northern is looking to hire as many as 280 drivers and conductors across the North of England this year, including in Leeds. The train operator, which serves a network of 15 million people, said the roles require no previous rail experience as full training will be provided to recruits at its academies in Leeds and Manchester.

The driver positions will not only be available in Leeds, but also in Carlisle, Darlington, Hull, Newcastle, Sheffield, and York. The starting salary for these positions is £23,000 per year, increasing to £54,500 once fully qualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, conductor roles based in Carlisle, Doncaster, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Sheffield, Skipton and York, as well as Leeds, offer salaries starting at £22,000, rising to £29,000.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern , said: “These are fantastic roles for anyone passionate about helping connect people and places across the region. We’ll be recruiting throughout the year – so people should register for job alerts on our website.”

Northern said it is also actively encouraging women to apply as part of a push to improve the male-female balance of its workforce, in addition to seeking to attract more applicants from under-represented ethnicities to ensure they reflect the communities Northern serves.

Williams added: “The rail industry has made great strides in many areas of diversity in recent years – but there is still much to be done. Drivers and conductors represent a huge proportion of our workforce – if we can attract more people from a wider range of ethnicities and women into these roles, that’ll make a real difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and details of how to register for recruitment alerts, visit the Northern Railway careers website .