North Leeds Food Festival 2023 to return with 150 Yorkshire traders - when it is & how to get tickets

Here is everything you need to know about North Leeds Food Festival 2023 this weekend including how you can get tickets.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 10th May 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read

North Leeds Food Festival returns for another year this weekend, featuring over 150 artisan market traders and a street food arena of local and international cuisine. Taking place at Roundhay Park on May 13 and 14, the popular food festival will also feature independent drink and bar vendors, including British craft beer scene pioneer, North Brewing Co.

For entertainment, festival-goers can look forward to live music performances from a variety of acts, including Leeds Project Big Band, Flying Funk, and Ibiza Sax. Visitors can also enjoy a range of live performing arts, such as The Magic Matt Show, family magic and comedy shows, and family fun “have a go” circus workshops.

For foodies looking to enhance their culinary knowledge, there will be interactive tasting sessions with experts in artisanal charcuterie, wine pairing, cheese, whisky, gin and beer. These sessions will take place at various times throughout the weekend and must be booked in advance.

The live cookery theatre, hosted by Leeds Cookery School, will feature a range of chefs, including Kuala Lumpur Restaurant executive chef Norman Musa, founder of Simmer Kitchen Al Roberto, and Dan Palmer from Eat Your Greens. They will showcase their culinary skills and provide visitors with cooking tips and tricks.

Michael Johnston, festival director, said:  “We’re thrilled with the support we have received over the years. We’ve grown the offerings at the festival every year, and this year is no different. We’re adding a new interactive element, taking attendees on a tasting journey with food and drink experts from across the north.”

The festival will also feature a fun fair, inflatable land, roaming comedy and entertainers, stilt walkers, kids drawing competition, and Leeds print workshop - a chance to try screen printing, print tote bags and kids’ colouring station.

When is the North Leeds Food Festival 2023?

The festival will take place on Saturday (May 13) from 10am to 8pm, and Sunday (May 14) from 10am to 7pm, at Soldiers Fields, Roundhay, Leeds.

North Leeds Food Festival 2023 - get tickets

Tickets and information are available on the North Leeds Food Festival website. Tickets start from £8.95 for one day entry per person.

