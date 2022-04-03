Non-verbal Leeds girl finds her voice through love of lockdown cooking with dad

Imogen Bowley, who is just four years old, was diagnosed with global development delay and was non-verbal before the Covid pandemic.

However, her loving dad Danny, 38, started baking with Imogen to pass the time during the lockdown.

To his surprise, Imogen absolutely loved baking and became fascinated with ingredients.

Gradually, Imogen started to speak and form sentences through her love of baking, amazing her family.

The pair even launched their own Instagram account charting their adventures with ingredients in the kitchen.

Delifresh in Bradford invited Imogen to spend the day at their factory on Friday.

More than £373 was raised during the warehouse tout which will be used to fund a booklet for other children to follow recipes.

Danny, from Farsley, told the YEP how proud he was of his daughter.

He said: "We first connected through social media when they had to transform the business through Covid and started home deliveries.

"They saw on Instagram that Imogen had Covid and we got an unexpected knock at the door with a fruit hamper and a get well card.

"They played a massive role in giving her a voice and we are determined to use that voice to get others in the kitchen."

Danny said the popup kitchen sale was a success.

He added: "We wanted to do it at Delifresh with them having played an important role.

"We also have £250 worth of kids cookery books that have been sent to us including a signed copy from 2019 bake off winner and author David Atherton who loved the project.

"We will be starting to hand the bundles out after Easter. The booklet is a long term goal so at the moment we are using rased money to purchase already established books."

Follow Imogen and her dad's journey on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/chefimogen/ or contact them to request a stall visit.