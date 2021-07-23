The course - described as the first of its kind for the city - will open up on August 5.

The epic venue will feature a mix of adrenaline-fuelled TV show-style courses and inflatable runs inspired by the family favourite programme - and "promises to combine fun, fitness, fire imaginations and have many discovering their inner Ninjas in no time" according to organisers.

The 40,000ft2 indoor and air-conditioned facility, which is based at Ramshead Approach, Seacroft, will include obstacles to climb, balance, jump and swing across, as well the famous Warped Wall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course - described as the first of its kind for the city - will open up on August 5.

Wannabe Ninjas will need to preserve some extra energy to tackle the additional inflatable course complete with big red bouncy balls, tunnels, battle zone and the ultimate airbag leap to race through.

There will also be a 'Ninja Cafe' on site.

Jacob Clarkson, General Manager said: “We’re so excited to be bringing a slice of brilliant, wholesome family entertainment to Leeds with the Ninja Warrior UK brand, which is loved by all age groups.

"Expect to tackle some obstacles very similar to the television show - including a chance to try and beat our very own warped wall.”

The course - described as the first of its kind for the city - will open up on August 5.

Following recent Government announcements, the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park has the official stamp of approval and is good to go, complete with relevant measures in place to "ensure the utmost safety of all guests and staff".

Mike Anderson of operators, Ninja Leisure UK, added: “We like to think we’ve created the perfect and safe place to escape to with each and every session carefully organised and managed so that parents, guardians and grandparents have no excuse!

"Even Mini Ninjas will get to have a go with special sessions catering just for under 5s on certain days of the week.”

Chris Kamara, legendary football pundit and Ninja Warrior UK co-presenter, will be at the course to welcome the first few guests through the doors from 4.30pm on Thursday August 5.

General admission starts from £11.00 per person and sessions are available to book in advance on the Ninja Warrior website.

The first official Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park in the UK opened in Stoke-on-Trent in 2018 and was swiftly followed by parks in Wigan, Cardiff, Gloucester, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Eastbourne, Southampton and Watford.