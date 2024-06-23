The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Barbie, a cute kitten who was quite unwell when she arrived at the centre, but is now feeling much better.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Barbie
Barbie was quite unwell when she arrived at the centre, but with TLC, she's now feeling much better and has become a lot more confident. She would suit a quiet home with older, cat savvy kids and could live with other cats. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
2. Kittens
Three kittens of this fun litter are available for adoption. They're all bundles of joy who love to whizz around their apartments and play with their litter mates. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
3. Minx
Six-year-old Minx is looking for a new home after his owner passed away. He loves attention and would suit a quieter family who has experience with long-haired cats. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
4. Dolly and Chanel
Two-year-old Staffies Dolly and Chanel are a gentle duo who are so very bonded and hope to find their forever home together. They are an active pair and love long walks, as well as their toys. Sadly, they were both used for breeding in the past. They would happily live with kids aged 10 and above, but would prefer to be the only pets in their home. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
5. Remmy
Lovable Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
6. Lola
Nine-year-old Lola is Jug (JRT x Pug) who loves to nosy in on whatever people are doing. Sadly, her owner passed away recently - so she is being cared for until she can find a new home. She has never lived with kids and would feel much more comfortable joining an adult only home. | RSPCAPhoto: RSPCA
