Nile Wilson is currently enjoying an action-packed holiday in Dubai, just weeks after winning Dancing on Ice.

The Leeds-born retired gymnast, 27, and his dance partner Olivia Smart took home the prestigious trophy earlier this month.

His Instagram stories this week show him and his girlfriend, Hermione Wilson, enjoying a romantic trip to Dubai.

The couple, who went public in October last year, braved the slides at the Atlantis Aquaventure, which is the world’s largest waterpark, as well as an evening at Top Golf Dubai.

@nilemw Instagram story

Whilst another snap shows the former artistic gymnast doing a flip off of a quad bike in the United Arab Emirates desert.

@nilemw Instagram story

Hermione posted pictures of the couple posing with camels and enjoying a sunny day at the busy Marine Beach Resort.

Nile’s professional gymnastic career began at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where he won two gold medals, as well as one silver and one bronze.

The Yorkshireman later won a bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games, as well as three golds and two silvers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

On 14 January 2021, he announced his retirement from competitive gymnastics in a YouTube video, in which he cited health problems caused by the sport as the main factor.

On 12 March this year, Nile won the 15th series of Dancing on Ice alongside British-Spanish ice dancer Olivia.

