Nicola Adams - How a kid from Ebor Gardens became the fighting pride of Leeds

Today we celebrate the career and achievements in photos of Leeds's own golden girl Nicola Adams.

Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 11:15 am

These photos showcase how the precocious kid from Ebor Gardens became one of Britain’s most recognisable faces. Her date with destiny started at a gym in Burmantofts just 12 taking her to the dizzy heights of double Olympic champion and beyond. And these photos from the YEP archive, PA and Getty showcase her astonishing journey in and out of the ring through the years. READ MORE: Nicola Adams to hang up gloves at 37 | Nicola Adams - "Why I am quitting the ring"

1. October 2006

Nicola Adams with her belt at Sharkey's Gym on Meanwood Road.

2. August 2012

A golden smile after Nicola beat Chinas Ren Cancan to take flyweight gold in front of a raucous home crowd on one of that marvellous summer of sports very best days.

3. August 2012

Leedss finest was now a bona fide star, appearing on chat shows, signing autographs during walks to the corner shop.

4. August 2012

Postboxes in Leeds city centre were painted gold in her honour.

