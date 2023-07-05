July 5, 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS, the milestone is being celebrated up and down the country.

The National Health Service was created in 1948 and it was the very first universal health care system - in the present day the NHS treats 1.3 million people a day.

They deliver 1,600 babies every single day and employ over 130,000 doctors across the nation.

Leanne Squire has praised staff at LGI - they treated her nine year old son who suffered with an appendix rupture.

We asked our readers to share their personal experiences with the NHS and why they think it is worth celebrating their 75th birthday.

There is nothing more terrifying for a parent than when their child is in the hospital but the brilliant NHS workers our readers have had the pleasure to meet made their tough times easier.

Leanne Latwon gave birth to her son Eli last October, she said: “My darling boy Eli was born in October last year with a post birth diagnosis of Down Syndrome.

“I can’t thank all the staff enough for everything they did for us.

Leanne Lawton has praised the NHS for their treatment of herself and her baby boy Eli.

“Everyone on the maternity unit from doctors to the cleaners and catering staff made a traumatic time so much more bearable.

“They were the light in a very dark time and if it wasn’t for them I don’t think I would have had the strength to get up and do what was needed.”

Leanna Squire says that NHS staff are superheroes and without them her son would not be here today.

She said: “If it weren’t for all the HCA’s, nurses, doctors and surgeons my nine year old son wouldn’t be here today after his appendix ruptured last month.

Katrina Burnell has said that staff at St James went above and beyond for her mum's 60th birthday.

“They are real life superheroes.”

Charlotte Johnson gave birth to her son eight weeks early in June of 2021, she said: “He quite frankly wouldn’t be alive today without the amazing neonatal nurses and doctors who brought him back to life.

“He is now a healthy and happy two year old but we are forever indebted to them.”

Joanne WIlkinson had a similar experience, she said: “LGI and St James both saved my little one's life, she was extremely premature.

“They saved her at least four times.”

The health care system was pushed to its limits during the Covid-19 pandemic but that didn’t stop staff from going above and beyond for those in its care.

Caroline Cook was rushed to LGI after collapsing, she had Covid-19 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis.

She said: “Every single member of staff from the doctors to the cleaners were amazing and helped my recovery, they kept me alive.

“I just can’t thank them all enough, it was such a difficult 28 days but it was made so much more bearable by the fabulous staff.”

Caring for a sick loved one can be an incredibly painful experience and many of our readers mentioned the empathy that NHS staff showed them during their time of need.

Katrina Burnell’s mother was at St James Hospital during her 60th birthday, even though she was in intensive care the NHS staff went above and beyond to make sure she got to celebrate her big day.

Katrina said: “I will be forever grateful to the staff in the hospital.

“You showed us care without ever being negative, thank you for taking the best care of my mum.”

The 75th anniversary is also a great opportunity to celebrate all of the wonderful people who have worked in the NHS over the past seven decades.

Lynda Dorsey said: “I can very proudly say that I was a nurse in the NHS for almost 40 years.

“It is a great privilege to work for such a great organisation.”

Caroline Scott said: “I worked as a nurse in the NHS from ages 18 to 55 then I retired.

