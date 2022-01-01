The list includes athletes, community heroes, supermarket bosses and NHS workers - who have all made outstanding contributions to their community and the country this year.

Leeds Paralympian Kadeena Cox MBE has been awarded the Order of the British Empire for her services to athletics and cycling, while Mel B has been recognised for her services to vulnerable women as a patron of Women's Aid.

The New Year Honours list acknowledges 1,278 people in the UK this year, celebrating their outstanding achievements.

Leeds Paralympian Kadeena Cox has been awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours List 2022. She is pictured with Queen Elizabeth II at the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022 - the XXII Commonwealth Games (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “These recipients have inspired and entertained us and given so much to their communities in the UK or in many cases around the world.

“The honours are an opportunity for us to thank them, as a country, for their dedication and outstanding contribution.”

Here is every person from Leeds and Wakefield to be recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2022:

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Patron of Women's Aid, Mel B, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women (Photo: PA Wire/Matt Crossick)

The Rt. Hon. John Dominic Battle. For Political and Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Edmund John Seward Anderson. Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, National Savings and Investments. For services to the Financial Sector and Public Life in Yorkshire. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jonny Brownlee has been awarded an MBE for his services to the triathlon (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Kadeena Cox MBE. For services to Athletics and Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

David Deaves. Founder, Dewsbury Ambulance Charities. For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Professor Mahendra Gulabbhai Patel. Pharmacist. For services to Pharmacy. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Melanie Janine Brown. Patron, Women's Aid. For services to Charitable Causes and Vulnerable Women. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jonathan Brownlee. For services to Triathlon. (Bramhope, West Yorkshire)

Rabbi Albert Sebastian Chait. For services to the Jewish Community and to Charity in West Yorkshire, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Alan George Davis. Lately Director, Human Resources, Organisational Development and Estates, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS, particularly during Covid-19. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Andrew Keith Gordon Denton. Lately Head, Hotel Services, Best Western Hotels. For charitable services to the NHS and to Vulnerable People during Covid-19. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Anna Vanda Laura Fairchild. For services to Women's Martial Arts and to the NHS. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Angela Johnson. Supply Chain Manager, Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC. For services to the Food Supply Chain. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jamie Daniel Peter Jones-Buchanan. For services to Rugby League Football and the community in Leeds. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jessica Learmonth. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Munir Faizal Mamujee. Managing Director, m2r Education, For services to Education and Exports. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Thomas Pidcock. For services to Cycling. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Jamie Jay Stead. For services to Wheelchair Rugby. (Normanton, West Yorkshire)

Reverend Jonathan Swales. Founder, Lighthouse. For services to the community in Leeds, particularly during Covid-19. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Georgia Taylor-Brown. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Alexander Yee. For services to Triathlon. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Ellen Frances Buttrick. For services to Rowing. (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire) – Ellen is from Leeds

Matthew Lee. For services to Diving. (London, Greater London) – Matty was born and educated in Leeds.