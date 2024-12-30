New Year Honours 2024: Every person in Leeds and Wakefield commended by King Charles - including Tom Pidcock, Katy Marchant and Paul Caddick
Honours have gone to a host of Team GB athletes, including runner Keely Hodgkinson, who was named the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and Leeds-born mountain biker Tom Pidcock, after the Paris Olympics.
There are also honours for those who campaigned on behalf of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters, after the Horizon IT scandal.
Below is a list of all of the people from Leeds and Wakefield who have been included in this year’s honours list:
Commanders of the order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Professor Paul Michael Stewart; Professor of Medicine at the University of Leeds has been recognised for services to Medical Science
- Ruth Lesley Bendar Atik, from Leeds, has been recognised for services to the Baby Loss Community and Bereavement Care
- Alastair John Da Costa, Chair of the University Council, the University of Leeds’s governing body, has been recognised for services to further education
- Susan Elizabeth Dawson, from Wakefield, has been recognised for services to education.
- Thomas Pidcock, from Leeds, for services to cycling
- Kathryn Anne Smith, from Wakefield, has been recognised for services to social care. She is chief executive of Social Care Institute for Excellence.
- Susan Christine Waterson, from Wetherby, is the head of investment in the North of England at the Department for Business and Trade. She has been recognised for services to trade in the North of England.
Members of the British Empire
- Paul Caddick, the founder of Caddick Group and co-founder of Leeds Rugby Limited, has been recognised for his services to sport.
- Barbara and Robert Colombo, from Knottingley, have both been recognised for their services to foster care.
- Dr Kerrie Ann Davies, has been recognised for her services to healthcare science.
- Katy Marchant has been recognised for services to cycling
- Zandra Lee Moore, co-founder and CEO at Panintelligence has been recognised for services to gender equality in business.
- Imran Hussain Shah, from Leeds, has been recognised for services to policing and to the West Yorkshire community.
- Mavis West, founder of the Yorkshire Association for Music and Special Educational Needs has been recognised for services to adults and children with additional needs through the provision of music.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire
- Liesel Carter, from Leeds, has been recognised for services to Holocaust Education and Remembrance.
- Jean Clennell, deputy headteacher at Roundhay School, has been recognised for services to education.
- Margaret Ann Dabell, has been recognised for her services to the Wetherby community.
- David Stuart Paterson, the founder of Unity in Poverty Action, has been recognised for his services to disadvantaged people in Leeds.
- Jane Ann Robinson, from Pontefract, has been recognised for her services to charity and the local community.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.
“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.
“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”
