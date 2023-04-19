Carla Rogers (Admiral Nurse), Debbie Foster (Admiral Nurse), who are both dementia specialists, along with Paul Fotherby (Operational Manager LYPFT) and Alison Raycraft (Lead Nurse for Older People, LTHT).

The service – provided by Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – is available to carers of people with dementia who are experiencing complex needs and who are inpatients at St James's University Hospital.

Carla Rogers and Debbie Foster are now two of five Transitions of Care Admiral Nurses in the country.

Debbie said: "It is very exciting that Leeds Teaching Hospitals will finally have an Admiral Nurse Service.

"It will make such a difference not only to the staff at St James’s, by supporting their practice, but to as many people living with dementia and their carers that we can physically reach.

"We received two referrals in the service’s first week, which has involved multidisciplinary working and liaising with professionals across Leeds NHS Trusts, which is fantastic so early on.”

She added: “My passion is dementia and supporting people to live well with dementia.

"I will put my all into doing this in at St James's to really make a positive impact on the hospital and improve patient experience.”

Carers of a person living with dementia can refer themselves to the new service by email or can be referred by their GP or another health or social care professional.