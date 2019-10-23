New sculpture to include names of 200 Leeds women who have made a difference

The public is invited to make suggestions for the work of art entitled ‘Ribbons’ which will feature the names of more than 200 women - past and present - who have contributed to our city.

Be they unsung heroes, a sporting star, tireless volunteers, a business whizz or someone in the community making a difference.

The sculpture will be located in a prime location between Leeds City College’s new Quarry Hill Campus and the newly redeveloped Leeds Playhouse, at the gateway to the new SOYO development at Quarry Hill.

Pippa Hale, the Leeds artist who is to create the Ribbons sculpture, featuring the names of more than 200 Leeds women.

Leeds-based Pippa Hale's design features five Corten steel ribbons which will have the names of women past and present laser-cut into it.

Pippa said: “Women make a massive contribution to our city – creatively, economically and socially – and this is an opportunity to celebrate them.

“It’s a huge honour to create a new art work for my home city that celebrates the women of Leeds – and in such a prestigious location too.”

The concept came from ribbons being used as a way to decorate female clothes, hair or its association with certain causes.

Leeds West Labour MP Rachel Reeves, who has worked with Leeds City Council and the university on the project, first came up with the plan in March 2017.

She said: "It’s fantastic that women who have done so much for this city will at last see their contributions recognised and honoured in this way.

"There is a huge gender imbalance when it comes to the number of women whose achievements and service to their communities is recognised in public art in Leeds and across the country. I hope this new sculpture in such a prominent location will go some way towards righting that wrong.

"I would urge everyone to come forward with their nominations so we can pay a fitting tribute to the women of Leeds.”

Anyone can make suggestions - which could include women artists, pop stars, business people and writers, or those who have dedicated their lives to helping others, such as charity workers, nurses, teachers or volunteers.

The women may have overcome hardship in their lives, or contributed to Leeds and its residents through their job or voluntary work or achieved success in their lives within business, the arts, public service, sports or simply through their hobby.

The only criteria is that they have lived or worked in the Leeds city boundaries for at least one year.

A selection panel will select the names and they will be verified prior to final selection. You can submit as many names as you would like to and the deadline to submit is 30 November 2019.

This is a joint project developed by Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, in partnership with Leeds City Council and Leeds Arts University.

Supporters of the project include Leeds City College, LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) and Caddick Developments.