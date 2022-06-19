New £160,000 'all year round floodlit' football pitch and games area opens in Leeds

The multi-use games area has opened its gates for the first time on the on the Street Lane Recreation Ground in Gildersome.

Leeds City Council’s parks and countryside team worked alongside Gildersome Action Group and other key partners to raise the funds for the new facility which included a £80,000 cash injection of National Lottery funding from Sport England.

The new Lord Mayor Leeds, Coun Robert W Gettings, joined members of the Gildersome Action Group to mark the opening of the new Multi Use Games Area.

Located between two existing football pitches, the facility is fully tarmacked and equipped with floodlights so that it can be used all year round. The site can be used for general play and activities and features basketball hoops, football goals and cricket stumps.

The project also included a new footpath which links the Multi Use Games Area to the main roadside footpath to ensure it is fully accessible for all.

The new facility will help work towards the council’s ambition of ensuring that all communities have access to good quality parks and green spaces and work to improve the health and wellbeing of children and adults in the nearby area.

