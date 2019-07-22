New production of hit musical Sister Act to run at Leeds Grand Theatre in 2020

A brand new production of the smash hit musical Sister Act is to take to the stage at Leeds Grand Theatre in spring 2020.

The show will run at at the New Briggate theatre from Tuesday, May 12 to Saturday, May 23, with tickets now on general on sale.

A hit musical on both sides of the Atlantic, Sister Act will star Brenda Edwards in the specially rewritten role of Deloris Van Cartier.

Edwards first came to the public’s attention when she was a semi-finalist in the 2005 series of ITV1’s The X Factor.

Since then, she has become one of the most sought-after leading ladies in musical theatre.

Her many West End and touring credits include Killer Queen in We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre and original UK Tour), Mama Morton in Chicago (West End and 10th Anniversary Gala), Nettie Fowler in Carousel (London Coliseum), and most recently Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray (UK Tour). Brenda is also a regular panellist on ITV1’s Loose Women.

Whoopi Goldberg said: “Deloris is a big fun character with lots of personality! Brenda auditioned for this show when it first happened in the UK and didn’t get the part because she was too old, so we’ve rectified that! Previous versions have had Deloris as a 23-year-old – but there are different stakes when you’re older.

"You can be much more irreverent when you’re older than you can be when you’re in your twenties and thirties. Time makes you funnier! I really am so thrilled Sister Act is coming back to the UK in 2020 with this new version”.

Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Book online at: leedsgrandtheatre.com or call the box office on 0844 848 2700.