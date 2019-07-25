New out of town Leeds venue for MasterChef star Matt Healy set to open

AWARD-winning Leeds chef Matt Healy is putting the finishing touches on his latest venture, ahead of the opening night on Saturday (27 July), which is fully booked

Diners are desperate for a taste of the new concept in pub food at The Beehive x at Thorner, north of Leeds, which will also offer an award-winning Sunday lunch.

Artist Nicolas Dixon and chef Matt Healy, in the new entrance hall at The Beehive x Thorner.

It is his third eatery to open in his home city.

Leeds United fan Matt shot to fame in 2016 as runner-up in MasterChef: The Professionals, when he was praised by the show's Michelin-starred judges as having a bright future.

The gastropub, in the village of Thorner, has been refurbished with a wow factor and includes a new design from Leeds artist Nicolas Dixon, in the entrance hall.

Matt says he is proud of his third venture and it is thanks to the hard work of his dedicated team Seventh Course.

The refurbished Beehive x at Thorner, Leeds, opens 27 July 2019.

Horsforth born Matt, 36, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It has been a lot of hard work. The Beehive closed three months ago and since then we have refurbished it throughout.

“We are all really excited as this is something different for us.”

READ MORE: New mouth-watering menu unveiled by top Leeds chef Matt Healy



Seventh Course has already seen huge success at their restaurants Matt Healy x The Foundry in the city’s South Bank area and also at Gron Kafe in Oakwood, which opened in September.

Leeds artist Nicolas Dixon at work at the Beehive x Thorner.

The Foundry was named Best City Centre restaurant at the hotly-contested Olivier Awards and was named as having Britain’s Best Roast Dinner.

Matt says The Beehive x will be family friendly, dog friendly and has a beautiful sun terrace. They hope to attract all ages and different kinds of people and welcome the whole community from Thorner and beyond.

READ MORE: These are all of the Leeds restaurants which won at the YEP Oliver Awards 2019



Matt, who lives in Farsley, said: “It is a different concept in pub food where we are making super, simple tasty food.

Chef Matt Healy at The Beehive x at Thorner, his third venue in Leeds.

“There will be a great simple steak and chips, a good burger, a fantastic scotch egg and much more, plus vegetarian options.

“Simple is good as far as we are concerned. Plus we will have a great bar and extensive wine selection and our cocktail spritzer menu will be revealed soon.”

The head chef at The Beehive x will be Tony Flynn and Matt remains as executive chef for the group, overseeing all three venues.

He said they were delighted with the work Artist Nicolas Dixon had created in the pub entrance hall: “It is quite amazing; Nicolas has a real talent. It looks brilliant. He had a free reign in our chosen colour pallette. It was good to see him at work and I was interested to see him using a ruler and measuring the design in some places. It certainly gives the entrance the wow factor we wanted.”

Artist Nicolas, from Leeds, who has previously worked on Matt’s other venues, said he was particularly pleased with the end result of his striking wall paintings.

“It looks really good. This is the third time we have collaborated and have since become friends with the team. They do such great work that it is an honour to make art for them.

“I love the colours used which include gold, blue, brown and teal, which are in fact traditional Leeds city colours.”

The pub opens on Saturday 27 July and booking ahead is advised.

FACTFILE

Matt Healy is 36 and comes from Leeds.

He is 6ft 4in, has a huge beard and lots of tattoos.

He has a lovely girlfriend and is a big Leeds United fan.

In 2016 he was named runner-up in BBC’s MasterChef: the Professionals.

Matt is executive chef of the company Seventh Course and owner of three Leeds eateries: Matt Healy x The Foundry, Gron Kafe and The Beehive x.

The x symbol in the restaurant names is Seventh Course’s trademark symbol. The x is not pronounced.

Matt was brought up on Broadgate Lane, in Horsforth.

He attended St Mary’s Catholic High School in Horsforth where he was ‘class clown’. He says: “I never saw myself as academic, I was a bit disruptive at school. I was the class clown. After a while I think people expected it.”