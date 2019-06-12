New Leeds vegan fish and chip shop has queues out of the door

A NEW Leeds takeaway selling vegan fish and chips had queues out of the door on the opening day.

JJ's Vish and Chips, which opened at Kirkstall Road on Tuesday, has relished in a blast of publicity from local and regional media.

vegan vish and chips

They make battered vegan fake fish out of banana blossom, with added fishy flavours.

They also sell battered halloumi, battered vegan sausage and other vegetarian and vegan treats.

Owner Jessica Jones, 29, said: "It has gone really well. On our opening day there were people waiting outside the door for us to open and then by 5.30pm there were queues.

"In fact we ran out of prepped food so had to make more. Everyone has been talking about it especially on social media where people love to get into 'arguments' about eating meat and fish and what is vegan."