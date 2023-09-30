Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tours run once a week from Wednesday, October 4, with intrepid thrill-seekers guided through the streets of the city by a professional storyteller in search hair-raising tales from the recent and not-so-recent past.

Dressed as a Victorian librarian at the reputedly-haunted The Leeds Library, legends explored will include the Victorian lady seen in the bar of the City Varieties Music Hall; Mary Bateman, the ‘Yorkshire Witch’ and notorious poisoner who was hanged at York; and the mysterious ‘Beast of Butts Court’. This walk around the centre of Leeds takes you through the arcades and alleyways of a city where the past – and maybe a spook or two - are never far away.

Starting at 6:45pm and running every Wednesday evening until November 30, the tours have been commissioned and developed by The Leeds Library with the support of Leeds Inspired.

The tours meet at the Leeds Library on Commercial Street, and booking in advance is strongly advised to avoid disappointment.

Carl Hutton, chief executive of the Leeds Library, said: “We are delighted to bring this project to fruition and offer ghost tours of Leeds for the first time in its recent history. With the help of Leeds Inspired, the walks will encourage both residents of the city and visitors to look at Leeds afresh, and engage with its long and rich history.”

Matthew Bellwood, storyteller, said: “Researching and developing the Leeds Ghost Walks has been fascinating. I feel as though I’ve uncovered a whole new side to the city. I’m looking forward to sharing the surprising discoveries I made along the way.”

