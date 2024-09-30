Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music-lovers and gig-goers have been given an exciting first look at dynamic plans to transform concert and event facilities at historic Leeds Town Hall.

A series of eye-catching artists impressions have revealed how the building’s new entrance, box office and bar will look once work to revamp the stunning Victorian landmark’s interior is complete.

The images, created by architects Page\Park and NPS Leeds, mark the latest key phase of the ambitious, once-in-a-generation project for the redevelopment of the 166-year-old Grade 1 listed building.

The transformative plans will see the creation of a stylish new box office, accessible entrance and impressive lift as well as the new ground floor bar and toilet.

Artist's impression of how the new outside entrance of Leeds Town Hall will look once work on the building is complete. | Page\Park and NPS Leeds

Structural works will also include conservation and repair of some of the building’s unique features including stone masonry, delicate plasterwork and doors.

The redevelopment scheme is aimed at protecting and preserving the building’s key heritage features, whilst also ensuring it can host a bigger and more ambitious programme of accessible events and performances while generating important income for both the council and the wider local economy.

Opened in 1858 by Queen Victoria, Leeds Town Hall is one of the city’s most recognisable buildings, and was designed by famed architect Cuthbert Broderick.

One of the largest town halls in the United Kingdom, the building stands an impressive 225 feet and was the city’s tallest building for 108 years.

In a separate aspect of the project, the famous Leeds Town Hall organ, will also be refurbished giving it an improved sound during concerts and performances.

The spectacular Victorian designs adorning is the organ’s decorative pipes will also be restored to their former glory, providing a dramatic backdrop to every event held in the building’s beautiful Victoria Hall.

Artist's impression showing how the new box office area of Leeds Town Hall will look once work on the building is complete. | Page\Park and NPS Leeds

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “These impressive images show just how much of a difference this project will make to Leeds Town Hall and to the thousands of people who attend its eclectic programme of events each year.

“The town hall is not only a fundamental and cherished part our local history, it is also a hugely important venue for world class concerts, performances and competitions, which put the city on the international cultural stage each year and in turn generate crucial income and investment for Leeds.

“It’s important that we protect and preserve the building whilst also ensuring the facilities on offer are modern, fit for purpose and can continue to welcome audiences for many generations to come.”

The Leeds Town Hall refurbishment is currently scheduled for completion in spring 2026.

More information and updates on the town hall, including upcoming events and how you can support the building by making a donation and being part of fundraising, can be found at: www.leedstownhall.co.uk/support-us