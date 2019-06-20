New firm helps Leeds construction workers tackle mental health

A former construction project manager from Leeds is supporting fellow construction professionals amidst a mental health crisis in the industry.

Chris Fawcett has launched a new coaching business to make a lasting difference and help workers overcome challenges. With recent statistics revealing that the suicide rate for male construction workers is three times higher than the average male suicide rate for the UK, Mr Fawcett wants to support people with their mental health through his business Chris Fawcett Coaching.

After four years at university getting his construction management degree and seven years on sites, Mr Fawcett, 29, retrained to become a certified coach for his former profession. The firm specialises in peak-performance coaching, using techniques such as Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Timeline Technique Therapy in one-to-one sessions or workshop days.

Mr Fawcett said: “The statistics around mental health issues in construction are frightening, and I’ve seen firsthand how challenging it can be onsite. But there are ways to look after yourself and overcome challenges with a clear vision of your future and a positive attitude towards life.

“We all know a company’s success is built on the performance of its employees, so it’s vital they feel valued and inspired. Whether it’s a self-employed builder investing in himself or a manager supporting their team, through my coaching I can help bring out the best in people, helping them to grow and develop, become more productive and improve their emotional and mental well-being.

“There’s no better time than now to tackle the growing mental health challenges in construction, and I’m determined to help talented people in the industry become successful and more positive.”

Visit www.chrisfawcettcoaching.com for more.