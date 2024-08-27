New Dementia Day Care/respite centre to open at the Bradford City FC Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rainbow Care group are opening its award-winning Dementia Day care centre in partnership with the Bradford City FC foundation at Valley Parade and have an open day on September 20 between 10.30am and 2pm.

If anyone living with Dementia and their loved ones or carers would like to call in for some Coffee and Cake and see how we benefit individuals living with Dementia and their families you would all be very welcome.

We offer Day Care in the local community such as at the Bradford City FC foundation , which offers a fantastic alternative to going into a care home, which isn’t always the right environment for people, run by fully trained healthcare professionals.

However, for the person attending it feels more like a club, rather than being put into care for the day. It is more like having a day out full of fun and stimulation, which is so important for people living with dementia. In addition, we also provide the families or carers a much-needed day of respite in the knowledge their loved one is in a safe and secure environment.

More than 900,000 people in the UK have dementia

The Dementia Daycare will be open every Friday from 10am until 4pm throughout the year.

Please contact the rainbow care group on 01274 973232 or email [email protected] if you would like to attend our open day or would like more information.