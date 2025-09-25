It’s the campaign with a non-nonsense message - that harassment of women and girls whilst exercising will not be tolerated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds JogOn campaign is encouraging people to report incidents and aims to make outdoor spaces safer and more inclusive.

Originally started in Bradford in 2024, the measures were taken after a survey by Runner’s World Magazine showed that 60% of women runners said they had been harassed when running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A survey run by Women Friendly Leeds in 2021 also found that 85 per cent of the respondents had experienced being leered at, catcalled or wolf-whistled. As a result, women stated they have changed their behaviour due to feeling unsafe when using outside spaces, with some saying that they no longer exercise outside.

For the Leeds campaign, the Safer Leeds partnership and Get Set Leeds Local will be working with local running clubs and park runs to raise awareness and encourage women to report any harassment they experience.

The Leeds JogOn campaign is encouraging people to report incidents and aims to make outdoor spaces safer and more inclusive. | LCC

Grace Whalley, who runs with Leeds Dock Running Club, spoke about her experience of being harassed, something she says has been happening ever since she started running at age 14.

She said: “Last year when I was running back from run club on my own a man on a bike cycled next to me the whole run home, it was seven kilometres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He kept trying to speak to me and reach out to touch me, I just kept looking ahead, turned my music up and ignored him as much as possible but there was nothing I could do to shake him off my case. I came home so unsettled and it really upset me how someone could make me feel so uncomfortable for no reason, how he couldn’t just take no for an answer.

“It doesn’t achieve anything, and I wouldn’t ever be impressed if someone catcalled me so I don’t understand why men continue to do it.”

Grace Whalley. | LCC

For the campaign, plain clothes officers will also go running in ‘hot spot areas’ to identify perpetrators. Those found to be harassing could be issued with a fine or a fixed penalty notice.

Active bystander training can be booked through the campaign webpage, to build male allyship and change attitudes, encouraging people to intervene when they see harassment unfold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said: “The safety of women and girls sits at the heart of what we do at Safer Leeds. No one should be made to feel unsafe when exercising and using public spaces.

“Some might think that catcalling or beeping their horn is harmless, but we want to send a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated and say to anyone who experiences this to please report it.”

Chief Inspector Phil Gill of Leeds District Police said: “We are pleased to be launching the JogOn campaign in Leeds, building on the success it has already achieved in Bradford, helping women feel safer when out running, knowing they are listened to and supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know some people might feel like these behaviours aren’t serious enough to report—but they absolutely are.

“The message is clear and simple, everyone should be able to go out running, without fear of harassment or unwanted behaviour. Perpetrators need to be educated around the impact of their behaviour and where appropriate held accountable for their actions.”

A launch event for the campaign was hosted at the Royal Armouries on 24 September, with speakers including the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin and Olympian athlete Alex Bell. Leeds Dock Running Club then led a run through the city centre finishing at City Square.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Every woman deserves to live their life without fear. The safety of women and girls is at the heart of our mission for a safer, fairer West Yorkshire and that's why we are committed to challenging sexist and intimidating behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harassment and abuse of women is unacceptable, and this initiative sends a clear message that we will not stand for it.”

The campaign is run by the Safer Leeds partnership, working to help people in Leeds feel safe in their homes, in the streets and the places they go, and Get Set Leeds Local, a project by Active Leeds.

Incidents of harassment can be reported to the police by calling 101 or using online contact methods at Report it | West Yorkshire Police.

Incidents linked to ongoing nuisance or antisocial behaviour in the community can also be reported via Report antisocial behaviour | Leeds.gov.uk.

In an emergency, when there is a crime in progress or a danger to life, always dial 999.