There is evidence of human settlement at Ilkley in prehistoric and Roman times but the town grew rapidly in the 19th century when it became well known as a fashionable spa town, accessible to visitors by the new railway system. The town’s Victorian legacy is still in evidence in many of its buildings, enhanced by its wide streets and floral displays. These photos provide a glimpse of what readers can expect when the 96-page paperback featuring 100 illustrations goes on sale from October 15, priced at £15.99. READ MORE: 16 unseen photos of Ilkley shops, roads and pubs through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook