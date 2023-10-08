Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New book charts history, people and landmarks of Ilkley

A new book aims to provide a fascinating insight into the history, people and landmarks of Ilkley.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST

A-Z of Ilkley, written by Mark Hunnebell, focuses largely, but not exclusively, on the town’s history during the 20th century; its interesting people, places and events.

There is evidence of human settlement at Ilkley in prehistoric and Roman times but the town grew rapidly in the 19th century when it became well known as a fashionable spa town, accessible to visitors by the new railway system. The town’s Victorian legacy is still in evidence in many of its buildings, enhanced by its wide streets and floral displays. These photos provide a glimpse of what readers can expect when the 96-page paperback featuring 100 illustrations goes on sale from October 15, priced at £15.99. READ MORE: 16 unseen photos of Ilkley shops, roads and pubs through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Black Hat pub, formerly the Rose and Crown.

1. A-Z of Ilkley

The Black Hat pub, formerly the Rose and Crown. Photo: Mark Hunnebell

Brook Street circa 1910s. Even today ‘Hampshire’ can still be made out.

2. A-Z of Ilkley

Brook Street circa 1910s. Even today ‘Hampshire’ can still be made out. Photo: Mark Hunnebell

Highfield Hotel – familiar today as the Cow and Calf Hotel.

3. A-Z of Ilkley

Highfield Hotel – familiar today as the Cow and Calf Hotel. Photo: Mark Hunnebell

The White Wells plunge bath … before and after New Year’s Day dippers!

4. A-Z of Ilkley

The White Wells plunge bath … before and after New Year’s Day dippers! Photo: Mark Hunnebell

